Brandon Todd wins second PGA Tour event in a row at Mayakoba

Brendon Todd has won consecutive tournaments on the PGA Tour after landing a narrow one-stroke victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

With darkness forcing Sunday's final round into a Monday morning finish, Todd came back to put the finishing touches to his third career title on the PGA Tour.

Todd found himself in a tie for the lead when he returned to the course on Monday morning but instantly stuck his nose in front when draining a 25-footer for birdie on the par-3 15th.

He missed a short putt for par on the 16th but maintained his slender one-stroke lead with playing partner Vaughn Taylor also making bogey.

Todd missed the green with his approach on 18 but chipped his ball up to three feet and buried the putt for par to finish 20-under par, enough for a narrow one-stroke victory.

A working man's par.



Brendon Todd gets up-and-down on the 72nd hole for his third TOUR win. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/FEROTbE4e8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 18, 2019

Todd had had missed 37 of 40 cuts on Tour at one stage last year, but now he's won back-to-back on the PGA Tour and has vaulted to No.1 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Three weeks ago, Todd was ranked outside the top 500 in the world. Now he's up to 83rd.

Taylor had a 15-foot putt on the final hole to take the tournament into a playoff but left his putt in the jaws of the cup and he was forced to settle for a tie for second with his compatriot Adam Long and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz on 19-under par.

Harris English, who led going into the final 36 holes, made an untimely double-bogey on the 16th hole to ruin his hopes of winning his second Mayakoba Golf Classic, and he finished in solo fifth on 17-under par.

Joel Dahmen and Robby Shelton were back on 15-under par, with home favourite Abraham Ancer, Billy Horschel and Pat Perez on 14-under par.

Russell Henley caused one of the more controversial moments of the week when he violated the PGA Tour's 'One Ball Rule', when realising he had used a different ball to his normal one on holes 9 to 12. It would result in an eight-stroke penalty, sending him from being in contention for the tournament on Saturday to missing the halfway cut.